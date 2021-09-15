Jennifer Lopez reveals her biggest skincare secret - and we're obsessed!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez has been sporting a next-level glow this summer, and she just broke down the very easy thing she’s been doing to get it.

"When the sun is out...it’s time to shine. Head to @JLoBeauty for my biggest skin care secret that makes me glow from head to toe #JLoBeauty @DolceGabbana," the Hustlers star teased in a caption she wrote on a gorgeous video post she shared on Instagram, which showed off the stunning dresses and ensembles she sported during the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

J.Lo said the secret to her vibrant complexion is J.Lo Beauty SPF

That skincare secret? None other than the 52-year-old beauty’s SPF from her eponymous beauty brand.

"My @JLoBeauty SPF is my biggest skincare secret that makes me glow from head to toe," she wrote.

JLo Beauty That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $54, Sephora

In the clip, close-ups of JLo’s radiant skin are visible as her glam squad applies her makeup. She can be seen putting the sunscreen on her legs too, as she stunned in a printed dress that she paired with strappy heels.

"Goals!!!!!! Ageless!," one fan wrote in the comments. "SHE IS GLOWING!," another chimed in.

The Hustlers star showed off the stunning ensembles she wore in Italy

JLo previously dished on her SPF skincare secret in January, telling Elle: "Wherever I go, the number one question people ask is, 'What do you do for your skin?'"And for good reason. JLo’s skin is always glowing, and there’s not a wrinkle in sight.

The On the Floor crooner revealed that there are "Five S’s" in total in her skincare regimen, including sunscreen, which she said everyone should use to protect their skin daily from the sun’s effects, which can speed up the process of aging when sunscreen isn’t worn.

JLo also revealed her post-workout skincare routine

As for JLo’s remaining Four S’s, that keep her looking "youthful and timeless at every age", those are “sleep, serums, supplements, and "vivir sano," which is Spanish for "living a healthy lifestyle."

The mom of two described her skincare regimen as holistic and included those sunscreen, serum, and supplement elements into her JLO Beauty collection, which launched at the beginning of the year.

All of the products contain another one of her secret skincare ingredients - olive oil - which she has used since she was a little girl.

