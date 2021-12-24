Helen Flanagan glams up in figure hugging sequin dress - and looks stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan doesn’t do fashion by halves. The former Coronation Street star took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share her latest ensemble while on a Scottish staycation with her family – and she looked incredible.

Helen dazzled in a white sequin and feather bodycon dress from luxe label Nadine Merabi for a festive girl’s night. She captioned the post: “When mummy put her Spanx on and went out with the girls.” The dress, named the ‘Katie’, is made from “a lustrous bead work with a feather bodice and feather hemline.”

SHOP: Katie dress, £375, Nadine Merabi

According to the website, the dress also features an “undercorset that cinches in the torso and waist for that perfect silhouette. It's boned to the front, back and sides for the most comfortable cinching ever.”

Retailing at £375, we think it’d make a fabulous winter wedding dress for January brides – as would Helen’s shoes, which were pure Carrie SATC!

GET THE LOOK: Sequin dress, £90, Missguided

The white court shoes, from Coast, channel Carrie’s cult blue Manolo Blahnik shoes with a beautiful crystal brooch and pointed toe.

Heels, £71.20, Coast

You’ll have to shop quick though, as the heels are selling fast – currently available in sizes 5-7, they’ve been added to the Coast sale and reduced to £71.20.

A cream beaded clutch, also from Coast, was the perfect addition to Helen’s winter-white look. Helen's exact clutch has sold out, but we found this similar one at Oliver Bonas.

Beaded clutch bag, £45, Oliver Bonas

Helen is currently enjoying a family staycation on Loch Lomond, Scotland, with fiancé Scott Sinclair and children Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

Helen's enjoying a family holiday in Scotland

To kick off their Scottish break, Helen shared a picture of herself and daughter Matilda, 6, wearing the cutest matching pjs in their hotel suite.

Sleepy Doe Kids Ski Pyjamas, from £38, Selfridges

The pyjama sets, from Sleepy Doe, are emblazoned with a classic ski scene and are available in adults sizing and for babies and kids too. Family outfit goals, right there!

