Jane McDonald looks flawless in stunning floral dress The Loose Women star has been enjoying the Caribbean

Jane McDonald has brought the most flawless wardrobe with her on her Caribbean adventure and on Tuesday she showed off another stunning look.

The former Loose Women star posed in the shade of some palm trees and modelled a stunning floral dress that was simply stunning. The frock featured a wide variety of colours and almost resembled a series of paint splotches. She wore a pair of sandals with her look, and making sure to protect her eyes from the harsh sunrays, she also had a pair of sunglasses on.

She had a simple caption for her post, as she wrote: "Another gorgeous sunny day filming in the Caribbean!"

We have said this many times during the star's trip abroad, but we honestly cannot stress this enough – we wish we were there!

Although she surely had plenty of envious fans, many of them were distracted by her beauty, and they were quick to shower the star with compliments.

Suc​​​​​​​h a stunning dress!

One said: "Gorgeous picture...looking forward to watching this programme… Enjoy the sun... Loving your dress," and a second simply added: "Another beautiful outfit."

A third enthused: "All your pics have been fabulous," while a fourth posted: "Beautiful and looking lovely. I so luv this outfit Jane. Hope you are keeping well lots of luv to you Jane."

Last week, her followers had a brand-new look to fall in love with as Jane stood in a sprawling green garden, with a glamorous holiday home in the background, alongside a whole host of trees and other Caribbean foliage.

All of her looks have been a win

She styled out a grey top that had a stunning plant-based design covering it and a pair of white trousers that completed her ensemble perfectly.

The singer stood barefoot for the photo, and as the sun shone on her long brunette hair, she resembled an angel.

"Another day of filming in the beautiful Caribbean #filming #caribbean," she wrote as her caption, and fans were quick to shower her with compliments, even as she accidentally shared the post twice on her feed.

