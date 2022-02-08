Jane McDonald looks perfect in beautiful outfit for Caribbean trip The Cruising star has been enjoying her tropical getaway

Jane McDonald has been enjoying a Caribbean break and she's been wowing fans with the series of beautiful outfits that she packed with her.

The former Loose Women star looked beautiful in a sleeveless striped top and pair of white shorts. She finished the look off with the pair of sandals that she has been rocking all throughout her sunny trip abroad. The singer was fresh-faced for the snap that saw her posing by the side of the pool with a cabana to her right – perfect for relaxation after a busy day of filming!

And Jane was clearly thrilled with her filming location, as she enthused: "I've had an amazing time filming in this stunning location! #Caribbean #filmlocation."

And her fans were left awestruck by her beauty, and they were quick to shower the presenter with plenty of compliments.

One said: "Can't wait to see your Caribbean programme on TV, Jane! Love your stripy top!" and a second posted: "Can't wait to see what you've been filming."

While many echoed the sentiments of wondering when Jane will be returning to our screens one eager fan added: "I want to work for you carrying your bags."

Jane nailed her latest look

We have loved every single one of Jane's island looks, but last week she dropped a hint that her adventure would soon be coming to an end.

She shared a photo of herself to Twitter that showed her smiling on a hotel balcony, looking sun-kissed with her hair styled in large, loose waves.

The view behind Jane looked like paradise, with a sandy beach, aquamarine sea and palm trees visible. The stylish star looked as lovely as ever in an oversized white T-shirt over a maxi blue striped skirt with sandals.

Jane has consistently wowed with her looks

Jane captioned the image: "I'm really enjoying the Caribbean sunshine - it's going to feel very cold when I get back home! #Caribbean #wintersun #Travelshow."

The 58-year-old's fans were quick to compliment her look, as well as to express their envy over her travels, with one writing: "Love your skirt Jane, oh bring some of that sunshine back in your suitcase for the rest of us please x."

