Ginger Zee makes very brave fashion choice as fans weigh in We can't look!

Ginger Zee takes her style in her stride but that recently ended very badly for the popular meteorologist when she narrowly escaped injury in a pair of heels.

However, despite her escalator escapades during which her shoe got caught and mangled in the moving set of stairs, Ginger decided it was time to get back on the high heels horse.

MORE: Ginger Zee's figure-hugging dress belongs in the Flintstones - and we love it

On Wednesday, the GMA star shared a video on Instagram as she bravely stepped out onto the escalator, once again wearing strappy stilettos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shows off toned physique in workout video

"First time back on the escalator since 'the incident,'" she wrote. "Not gonna lie - after reading all of your stories/nightmares… I was a little trepidatious. But I did it. Like riding a bike. Only less winded. Happy Tuesday everyone."

Her fans rushed to comment and said: "Good for you, but be careful Ginger," and another added: "Escalators make me sooooooo anxious."

MORE: Ginger Zee turns heads with never-before-seen high school photos

MORE: Ginger Zee pulls off impressive yoga moves in bikini top and shorts

Many others said she was braver than they were and they couldn't believe after the trauma of her last event, she would consider diving back in.

Ginger braved the escalator in heels again

But it looked like everything went swimmingly for Ginger who made it safely to the Good Morning America studios.

Despite her ever-chic appearance, Ginger recently faced backlash over her fashion choices - but she handled the criticism in the very best way.

SEE: Ginger Zee's sensational faux leather dress gets the best reaction from husband Ben Aaron

MORE: Ginger Zee says she's thankful to be alive as she opens up about her past for important reason

The photo in question was of the TV star wearing a figure-hugging orange sweater, chocolate-brown faux leather culottes, and a pair of glasses.

Ginger says she tries to please everyone with her wardrobe choices

She looked lovely, but one fan wasn't happy and took to Twitter to express it, writing about how much they disliked the look and how they "permanently blocked ABC," adding, "How hard IS IT to pick an outfit to wear?"

She responded to it coolly with a tweet of her own, saying, "Wait… my outfit made you block all of abc? Feels a little big for the 30 seconds I was on.

"Cmon back - I'm sure not everyone can constantly please everyone else, but hey, I'm doing my best."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.