Isla Fisher is a knockout in stunning orange swimsuit The actress accessorized to perfection

Isla Fisher sparked a huge reaction with an unexpected swimsuit selfie on Thursday as she was inundated with on-fire emojis!

The Wolf Like Me actress tease her social media followers with a snapshot in which she rocked a chic, orange one-piece with a plunging neckline and gold detailing.

Isla accessorized her look with a black cover-up which she wore open and simple hoop earrings.

WATCH: Isla Fisher stars in new drama Wolf Like Me

She smirked for the camera and captioned the post: "Orange you glad to see me," and fans said they most definitely were.

"I'll take an ice cold glass of that, ma'am," wrote one, while another said: "Yes! I’m very glad. You look happy and amazing," and a third added: "Orange is the new black...matches your hair."

The Australian-born actress has been married to her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, for twenty years and they share three children together.

Isla looked sensational in her bold swimsuit

Sacha recently celebrated his 50th birthday and Isla paid a sweet tribute to him.

Alongside a photo with the Borat actor, Isla wrote: "Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship. You bring the RUACH."

Isla and Sacha keep their private life mostly out of the spotlight and moved from Los Angeles to her home country of Australia just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Isla and Sacha have three children together

When asked about how she stays in shape and if she follows a strict routine, Isla said she prefers to spend time with her family than hit the gym or head to spa.

"I'm in the garden," she told People of her favorite way to relax. "Seriously! We grow tomatoes and stuff. We keep chickens. Not for the apocalypse, but I am quite convinced that the end is nigh."

