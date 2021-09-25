Michelle Keegan wows on a date night with Mark Wright - rocking a 2K handbag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan had a night off from her filming duties on Friday evening as she headed out to London with husband Mark Wright. The attractive couple looked in great spirits as they were snapped leaving plush restaurant Chameleon.

In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, 34-year-old Michelle was decked out in black trousers, a black T-shirt, black blazer, and contrasting white boots which packed a powerful punch. With gold jewellery, her luscious locks worn loose and her fabulous Fendi Baguette bag worn cross body, the star looked incredible. Heart Radio star Mark also looked swish - he too opted for an all black ensemble, with a suede jacket in tow.

The Our Girl actress' handbag looks to be a vintage 'Baguette' made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker's role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. We've found a similar style if you fancy investing in a designer treat.

Mark and Michelle looked particularly tanned in the photographs, not surprising as they have just returned from a sun-drenched holiday in Spain, where they were celebrating the wedding of Mark's sister Jess, who tied the knot with hubby William Lee-Kemp.

Michelle and Mark enjoy a night out together

The glam pair had big roles to play during the special occasion; Mark was master of ceremonies while Michelle was one of the bridesmaids alongside Jess's younger sister Natalya, and her two other sisters-in-law: Hollie Kane Wright (the wife of Jess's professional footballer brother, Josh) and the groom's sister Holly Lee-Kemp.

Jessica's wedding took place in Spain

The magical day took place in Majorca on September 9, and included three incredible gowns, a magnificent church ceremony and a grand banquet at a Spanish castle.

Jessica and William shared their wedding photographs exclusively with HELLO! Magazine. The brunette beauty said: "I felt so much elation, so much happiness I could not stop smiling."

