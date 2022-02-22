Michelle Keegan stuns with incredibly toned legs in gorgeous mini-dress The Brassic star was appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race

Michelle Keegan stunned fans on Tuesday as she showcased her incredibly toned legs while posing in a psychedelic mini-dress.

The Brassic star was appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World – and she looked jaw-dropping as she posed on a sofa while putting the finishing touches on her eye-catching ensemble. Her dress sported every possible colour of the rainbow, and it wasn't just limited to her frock as her strappy heels and jewellery also carried the same motif. Michelle shared three photos, each highlighting a different part of her outfit and we were in love with all of it!

WATCH: Michelle Keegan wows in micro mini-dress - and wow!

In her caption, she enthused: "Get your heels on... let's go! Drag race tonight 9pm."

Fashion stylist, Kelvin Barron, also shared a snap of the glamorous actress as she posed up a storm in the curve-hugging number.

He wrote: "START YOUR ENGINES Tonights the night: @michkeegan for @dragraceukbbc. Dressed by @dundasworld. Hair/makeup @misscassielomas #fashion #stylist."

Michelle's fans went into overdrive as soon as the snaps dropped, with many only commenting with flame, heart and butterfly emojis.

The star looked perfect for her TV appearance

Others offered one-word comments, as one enthused: "SENSATIONAL," another added: "Stunning," and a third posted: "Beautiful."

Although fans will be enjoying Michelle's appearance on tonight's pre-recorded appearance, the star is currently enjoying a holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands with husband Mark Wright.

And last week, she looked sensational as she posed on the beach in a glittering green bikini set.

Michelle always has the best beac​​​​​​​h fashion

The sporty 90s silhouette set features high-rise bottoms and scoop-neck top in a dazzling metallic sheen that complemented Michelle's tanned physique.

The actress was snapped in the candid image wearing her brunette beach waves down and her toned figure covered in sand - perfect for natural exfoliation.

Michelle posted a series of photos on Instagram, including more dreamy beachscapes and a sneak peek into her must-see beach bag consisting of a straw hat and woven flatform espadrilles.

She captioned the romantic snaps: "As the sun sets…" with a sunset emoji.

