Holly Willoughby looks amazing in the most flattering skirt

Holly Willoughby delighted fans in a chic workwear look on Tuesday, rocking a super flattering checked skirt to co-host This Morning with Phillip Schofield.

The 41-year-old presenter's L.K.Bennett skirt came in a smart checked print and boasted a subtle built-in belt, cinching her in at the waist. The pencil cut number fell just below the knee and was accessorised to perfection with a simple pair of black stilettos. Holly's skirt was styled to perfection, with the blonde beauty opting for a classic white shirt and forgoing any jewellery. Timeless!

The Dancing on Ice host wore her hair down in her usual perfectly coiffed waves and opted for a natural makeup look.

She wrote on Instagram: "Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle shirt by @insidejigsaw skirt @lkbennettlondon."

Her fans were keen to recreate the look, with one penning: "Love your outfit.. Have a lovely day" and another sharing: "Ooh love that skirt."

Holly looked amazing in her Jigsaw pencil skirt

You'll be delighted to discover that the 'Maren Check Pencil Skirt' is still in stock in most sizes on the John Lewis website – result!

At £199, the piece is an investment purchase, but with its classic print and figure-flattering fit, it's a workwear staple you won't regret.

L.K.Bennett Maren Check Pencil, £199, John Lewis

Style yours with simple stilettos à la Holly, or why not opt for a pop of colour with a bright, jewel-toned mule.

Holly's daytime looks on the ITV programme are very different to her DOI attire. Last weekend, the star wowed in a shimmering gown by Sophie Couture featuring a metallic skirt with black floral detailing.

The strapless number boasted a contrasting bustier top with a scooped sweetheart neckline – and the result was incredible.

