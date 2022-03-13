Jane McDonald wows with stylish casual look in latest photo The Loose Women star always looks great!

Talented singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald delighted her followers on social media on Sunday when she shared a photo showing off a casual outfit as she reminded them about her latest project.

Jane took to Twitter with the snap of herself that showed her beaming as she posed in a dark green top which she wore over a white top with matching green trousers.

The star accessorised the look with nude high-heeled boots and a white handbag and wore her long brown hair loose.

She captioned the image: "Don't miss Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire tonight at 9pm on @channel5_tv. I'll be in Scarborough to reminisce about family day trips and visiting the village of Goathland, where the drama Heartbeat was filmed."

The former Loose Women panellist's fans rushed to share their enthusiasm for both her outfit and her show. "Looking fantastic Jane. Can’t wait to watch xx," one replied.

Others commented: "Love your programmes Jane especially your cruises, I love your wardrobe, great dress sense" and: "I definitely won't forget this! Absolutely love this programme!"

Jane shared the stylish outfit to Twitter

The 58-year-old always looks stylish and has been modelling a series of outfits that her fans have loved as she's filmed in both Yorkshire and the Caribbean over the last few months.

Back in January, she escaped the British winter and shared photos from the Caribbean that showed her wearing a grey top with a stunning plant-based print and a pair of white trousers that completed her ensemble perfectly.

Jane posted a series of stunning outfits from her recent Caribbean trip

"Another day of filming in the beautiful Caribbean #filming #caribbean," she captioned the image, and fans soon showered her with compliments.

One enthused: "Your clothes are always fantastic on you and suit you so well," and a second agreed: "Looking so stylish as always."

A third gushed: "Love the outfit, hope you are having a great time in all the lovely sunshine."

