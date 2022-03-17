Dylan Dreyer is unrecognizable with long, dark, curly hair The Today show host looked so different

Dylan Dreyer's sleek, blonde bob was nowhere to be seen in an epic snapshot of her from the nineties which she shared on Instagram.

The popular TV host took a walk down memory lane and posted a then-and-now photo on her feed and if she hadn't told us it was her, we would never have known.

In the throwback photo, Dylan had long, brown, curly hair and bangs. She sported a banana clip in her tresses and her outfit was amazing.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's mini-me son sparks overwhelming reaction in adorable video

The mom-of-three wore an oversized blazer, with a white T-shirt and very colorful pants. She had a pair of hoop earrings and a broad smile.

The other photo of her was on the Today show set wearing white Doc Martens and a sleeveless pantsuit.

She captioned the post: "Me trying to bring back the 90s style vs me trying to have style in the 90s…plus all the rest of the fun on @todayshow and @siriusxm this week (@photonate and my mom) #bananaclipcheck #oversizedblazercheck #shortsfromlimitedtoocheck."

Dylan rocked nineties style then and now

Dylan's fans adored her photos and commented: "Love the pictures. And we all thought we were sooooo cool, " and another added: "Those Doc Martens," with a third commenting: "Is that really you?" There were strings of shock face emojis and love hearts too.

It was clear from the responses that Dylan's social media followers loved her look both in the nineties and today.

Despite leaving her gig on the Weekend Today show at the beginning of the year, Dylan still has her hands full with her career and her home life.

Dylan's new book will be out in the fall of 2022

She's a busy mom to three kids and just announced she's releasing her second children's book. The follow-up to her Misty Cloud book will be available in the fall.

Sharing a first look at the cover of her new book, Dylan wrote: "I'm so excited to reveal the cover of Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine!! A story about sharing and compromise with the bonus of learning about rainbows!

"I teamed up once again with the great @alankatzbooks and the incredible @scrimmle to bring this story to life. It's available for preorder now at the link in my bio. As always…thank you so much for your support!! #mistythecloud."



