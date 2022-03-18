Jane McDonald looks as flawless as ever in casual look we weren't expecting The Loose Women star has an amazing fashion sense

Jane McDonald is frequently one of our style inspirations and the former Loose Women star proved just why that is on Friday with another incredible look.

The singer took to Instagram to show herself in another sun-soaked location and she styled out a beautifully casual look, which was made up of a gorgeous matching shirt and thin coat, which was topped off with a pair of trousers that cut off just under the knee. She finished off her look with a pair of sandals as she posed with one hand in her pockets.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane McDonald gets emotional upon return to Loose Women

The setting around here looked just like paradise with an array of palm trees and strange statues dotted around the background.

She captioned her post: "Another day of filming and the sun is shining!"

Fans immediately fell in love with the serene shot, and they were quick to begin showering Jane with plenty of compliments.

"Lucky lady, enjoy the sunshine," enthused one, while a second added: "You're so beautiful!! I'm jealous of the sun!!" and a third posted: "Gorgeous Yorkshire Lass."

Jane looked amazing in her new look

And a fourth left a sweet message for the star, who is originally from Wakefield. "From one Yorkshire Lass to another, I love your programmes and always say I'd love to have a night out with you on the pop," they said.

Jane was previously doing some filming in the Caribbean, and during her trip she wowed day in and day out with her impressive sense of style.

Last month, the singer and presenter shared a photo of herself that showed her smiling on a hotel balcony, looking sun-kissed with her hair styled in large, loose waves.

The view behind Jane looked like paradise, with a sandy beach, aquamarine sea and palm trees visible. The stylish star looked as lovely as ever in an oversized white T-shirt over a maxi blue striped skirt with sandals.

We love everything the star wears

Jane captioned the image: "I'm really enjoying the Caribbean sunshine - it's going to feel very cold when I get back home! #Caribbean #wintersun #Travelshow."

Her fans were quick to compliment her look, as well as to express their envy over her travels, with one writing: "Love your skirt Jane, oh bring some of that sunshine back in your suitcase for the rest of us please x."

Another chimed in: "Look great Jane, don’t get too comfortable there we need you back soon. Fab skirt xx."

A third follower teased the star about the weather, writing: "So glad you enjoyed it… like me a Yorkshire lass you will be cold when you get back."

