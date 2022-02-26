Frankie Bridge looks flawless in slinky black top as she celebrates wedding news The Loose Women star has some amazing fashion

Whether she's on or off-screen, Frankie Bridge always makes sure to wear what's best for the occasion, and on Saturday she stunned with her choice of clothing.

WOW: Frankie Bridge's dreamy kitchen is pristine – see her full tour

The Loose Women star was celebrating the wedding of her close friend, Charlotte Aukim, and she posted a few photos of the pair together, including one where she wore an eye-catching piece of attire. Frankie stood shoulder to shoulder with her close friend, and she looked like a bombshell in a pair of leather trousers and a slinky black top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge turns heads in jaw-dropping latex dress

Not only did her gorgeous top hug all of her curves, but it also featured a plunging neckline that further heightened the star's beauty.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's workout outfit shows off her amazing abs

WOW: Frankie Bridge turns heads in slinky satin trousers

Frankie also shared some photos from the hen-do, where Charlotte had been treated to a day at the beach before a cooking masterclass. How amazing is that?!

The 33-year-old had some beautiful words for her close friend, as she penned: "This one's getting married today… nothing better than seeing your oldest friends so happy and starting new lives.

She added: "The hen was an amazing weekend… now time to get this thing finalised, can't wait!"

The star looked like a supermodel in her outfit

Frankie shared a couple of photos from the big day on her Instagram Stories, with the sun shining in through some windows illuminating the dinner table where she and husband, Wayne, were sat.

Fans went wild in the comments, with one enthusing: "PRETTY PICTURES," and another added: "Both look gorgeous."

WOW: Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in cropped power suit

READ: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge talks feeling 'distressed' about her son's sleep troubles

A third posted: "You look incredible," while a fourth commented: "You're looking very nice in this photo @frankiebridge!!!"

But one particular item caught fans' attention, and that was Frankie's sunglasses. But sadly, the former Saturdays star has not revealed where they're from.

Fans loved her sunglasses

Last week, Frankie stunned fans as she modelled a pretty blue dress that boasted long sleeves, ruched detailing on the bodice, and a pretty square neckline.

MORE: Frankie Bridge unveils Zen corner in her luxurious living room

LOOK: Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in ASOS' striking cut-out dress

The bodycon number also featured subtle stitching at the waist, creating the optical illusion of a corset and emphasising her hourglass figure.

The simple yet sophisticated dress was cut to mid-calf and Frankie dressed down the look with a classic pair of strappy heels.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.