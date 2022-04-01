Stacey Dooley looks phenomenal in low-slung top – and wow The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter looked like a model

Stacey Dooley is always one of her fashion inspirations and we love her approach to sustainable fashion, and during the week she wowed with her latest look.

READ: Kevin Clifton sparks marriage comments following Stacey Dooley's birthday party

The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter was going through a phase with her clothing as she confessed to being in love with the colour orange, and she demonstrated that in a daring top that featured a plunging neckline and only buttoned up to the midriff. She posed in a changing room and paired the item with a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms and a jaw-dropping golden necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley resembles a catwalk model in glamorous series of looks

It seems that her look was in preparation for a date night with boyfriend Kevin Clifton as she also shared some photos of a beautifully laid marble table that featured plates in the shape of shells.

READ: Stacey Dooley makes rare comment about 'intrusion' into Kevin Clifton relationship

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals exciting future plans for home with Kevin Clifton

Although she didn't reveal what the pair would be eating by candlelight, her orange-theme carried over into her date with a bowl of oranges on the table, alongside some orange flowers.

"V v into orange RN," she revealed in her caption that was finished with an orange emoji.

The star dazzled with her look

Fans loved her stylish look, as one enthused: "Orange really is just Stacey Dooley's color," and another added: "You got the orangé goin' on babyyy."

A third posted: "She is the moment," while a fourth complimented: "Always looks beautiful never trashy no matter what you're wearing."

MORE: Stacey Dooley showcases spectacular home addition amid renovation chaos

READ: Strictly's Stacey Dooley forced to address Kevin Clifton engagement speculation

And a fifth loved Stacey's decor, as they said: "Such a Pisces gal with her shell dishes."

The former Glow Up star enjoyed a hair transformation last month, and she was quick to share it with her one million followers.

The presenter transformed her hair last month

Showing off the new look, the Strictly Come Dancing winner told fans she had freshened up her colour and then "chopped it all off".

Posing on top of a white sofa whilst looking casual in dark jeans and a white vest top, Stacey said: "Me and @clairol_uk_ire have been BUSY. We freshened up my colour (obvs using my shade 8WR golden auburn) And then chopped it all off. I'm SOOOOO delighted with it!"

MORE: Stacey Dooley's fans send support amid home transformation update

MORE: Stacey Dooley inundated with fan support after sharing disappointing news

In the picture, her hair was now just above the shoulders, and boyfriend Kevin was the first to share his thoughts on the big transformation.

"I LOVE IT," he wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.