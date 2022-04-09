Michelle Keegan stuns as she relaxes in string bikini and denim shorts The Our Girl star caught the sun

Michelle Keegan always looks flawless no matter the weather and on Saturday she stunned fans when she shared a snap of herself relaxing in a string bikini.

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan's radiant selfie lights up Instagram - what's her skin secret?

The star was catching some sunrays in a lavish garden with a pet pooch nearby and she had the best outfit for tanning, as she rocked a frilly bikini top and denim shorts on her lounger. She accessorised with a head scarf and wrapped her hair up into a bun. She looked ready for an incredibly relaxing time, as she ate an ice lolly and unboxed a jigsaw puzzle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan turns heads in glamorous beach outfit

Michelle appeared to be in a reflective mood for her post, as she asked: "Who else misses the 1st lockdown?" alongside a sunshine emoji.

READ: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's major hint for family plans

WOW: Michelle Keegan poses up a storm in the cutest cardi and statement jeans

Although lockdowns have divided the nation, it appears many of her fans were in agreement with 83 per cent saying they did miss the time, as opposed to just 17 per cent against.

She then shared a serene photo, that had been taken on 8 April 2020, with the sun shining through the fields, creating a golden atmosphere.

Michelle relaxed in the sun

Earlier in the week, the stunning brunette showed off a beautiful video of herself rocking a lovely black and white dress that featured a plunging neckline and gathered, voluminous sleeves.

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright backtrack on dream home plans – watch

READ: Michelle Keegan expresses her heartache after Tom Parker dies from brain cancer

We also noticed Michelle's crowning glory - her wonderful mane of hair! Her tresses positively glowed in the light, and we could see a smattering of highlights.

The former Coronation Street star gets her hair coiffed by talented hairstylist Calum Tierney, who often shares behind-the-scenes pictures of Michelle's blonde-tinted balayage he creates, also called 'Bronde.'

The star alwats looks so glamorous

In case you weren't sure, 'bronde' is a shade which is neither blonde nor brunette, but sits halfway in between, in multidimensional tones.

Even though the actress always looks ultra glam, you may be surprised to know she's actually quite low maintenance when it comes to her beauty routine.

READ: Michelle Keegan makes surprising admission as she poses in stunning black mini dress

MORE: Mark Wright shares exciting home video: 'I've been waiting for this moment'

She previously told HELLO! she hates wearing lots of makeup. "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

She added: "I always wear nude lips - I don't feel comfortable with a dark lip," she told us. "I just don't feel like me. I don't really amp up my eyes either, I either wear a little bit of eyeliner on top or a few layers of mascara if I need to amp up my eye. But that's it really."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.