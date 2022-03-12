Rose Ayling-Ellis turns heads in neon crop top and skinny jeans The Strictly champion was appearing on The Last Leg

Rose Ayling-Ellis always looks sensational, and when she appeared on The Last Leg the star made sure to command attention in one eye-catching look.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion looked flawless in a dazzling green coat and pair of skinny jeans as she posed for some Insta snaps. But in a second shot, she revealed there was more to her outfit, as she was also pulling off a neon crop top that bared her toned abs. She added a necklace to her ensemble, and finished off the look with a pair of sky-high pink heels.

Her hair was styled impeccably, with her brunette locks cascading down past her shoulders.

In her caption, she wrote: "What a fun night on @thelastlegofficial. Thank you for having me!" She then tagged her stylist, Sinead McKeefry.

Fans rushed to praise the 27-year-old for her show-stopping look, as one enthused: "Loving your new found confidence and outfit. Beautiful."

Rose looked flawless in her gorgeous ensemble

A second added: "Beautiful Rose; love the vibrant outfit & you were awesome on last night's show. Congratulations," while a third posted: "Your taste for vintage shoes is remarkable."

A fourth said: "Stunning! Love seeing your career going from strength to strength," and a fifth commented: "I love this combination on you."

Earlier this month, the EastEnders star picked up the Inspirational Person of the Year at the Visionary Honours Awards 2022 – and she looked so glamorous as she did so.

The star always looks so glamorous

Rose stunned fans in a slick power suit - and the most amazing Zara platform heels, complete with a cropped tailored jacket and figure-flattering high waisted trousers.

Taking to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes clips from her evening, Rose looked gorgeous in her slick black ensemble as she held up her award.

She styled her elegant co-ord with boxy platform heels from Zara, adding an embellished pearl clutch bag and gold hoop earrings.

Adding a pop of colour, her makeup artist, Jaz Crush, elevated the look with a smouldering emerald eye and fluttery lashes. Rose also rocked fluffy brows, rosy blush and a beautiful bold lip.

