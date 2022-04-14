Tracee Ellis Ross' red carpet throwback will leave you lost for words The daughter of Diana Ross turned heads

Tracee Ellis Ross had a flashback to her former career as a model and shared a stunning snapshot of herself with fans on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the Black-ish actress posted a gorgeous red carpet image from more than 20 years ago.

Tracee looked striking in a low-cut silk dress, with her hair worn in natural curls.

She captioned the post: "Sheesh …2004 Tracee! Things were sittin nicely back then in that @roberto_cavalli dress

"Thank you @flyandfamousblackgirls for finding this pic from Clive Davis Grammy party back in the day."

Her fans rushed to comment and wrote: "They still sitting perfect," and, "hot then, hot now," and a third said: "Eternally beautiful." There were strings of heart and on-fire emojis.

Tracee shared a red carpet photo from 2004

While she's thrown herself into her acting career, she recently proved she's not lost the ability to strike a pose. During a recent photo shoot, she modeled swimwear to perfection.

The popular actress shared a clip on Instagram in which she was wearing a white one-piece, heels and an oversized coat.

She simply captioned the post: "ATTITUDE, ATTITUDE, ATTITUDE," and she certainly had plenty of it.

Tracee is the daughter of Diana Ross

The daughter of Diana Ross regularly delights her social media followers with her fun, flirty and often hilarious posts.

Her fans have adored watching her in Black-ish but after eight seasons the show is coming to an end with the final episode airing on 19 April.

The cast only wrapped filming of the eighth season at the beginning of December and Tracee had some choice words after the wrap party.

Tracee and the cast of Black-ish which is coming to an end after eight seasons

Alongside a photo of her with her co-star, Anthony Anderson, and several other photos and videos from the party, she wrote: "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride.

"It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television.

"It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway. Blackish was a place where I could shine and be free.

"Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are."

