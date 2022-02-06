﻿
tracee-ellis-ross-jaw-dropping-photo

Tracee Ellis Ross looks fantastic in sequin mini dress and stilettos as she takes a trip down memory lane

The Black-ish star has a fabulous sense of style

Tracee Ellis Ross was in a nostalgic mood over the weekend as she shared a fun throwback video from a photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Black-ish star posted a nostalgic clip of herself posing in front of the camera, dressed in a sequin mini dress and stilettos.

The actress rocked long hair and bangs and a bold makeup look, and looked to be having the time of her life.

VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross' filter-free video earns huge praise 

"Ooh she was cute! 2019 was a fun year," Tracee wrote alongside the footage, which was liked over 45,000 times. "YES!" one fan commented, alongside a fire emoji, while another wrote: "Stunningly beautiful boss queen." A third added: "Beyond beautiful," alongside a love heart emoji.

The star is no stranger to the camera, having enjoyed a successful career as a model before making her break into the acting industry.

Tracee Ellis Ross looked incredible in a BTS fashion video 

Just last month, the award-winning actress opened up about her early modelling days, thanking the late fashion designer Thierry Mugler for helping her break into the industry.

In a tribute message following his death, the actress wrote: "I had he honor of walking for @muglerofficial twice: 1991 & 1992. When I was 18 then 19 years old.

tracee-ellis-ross-red-carpet

The Black-ish star has an incredible sense of style

"I desperately wanted to be a model. But, Super Model-dom was way out of my reach until my mother got a phone call from the incredible @manfredthierrymugler. My mother agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed me to model in the show as well.

"My 18th birthday present: I GOT TO WALK IN THE BUTTERFLY SHOW. And then Thierry invited me back the next year without my mom and I walked again."

tracee-ellis-ross-diana-ross

The Hollywood star with mom Diana Ross

As well as modelling, Tracee also worked as a contributing fashion editor for various high profile publications before transitioning to acting full-time.

She is currently starring in the last ever series of Black-ish, where she plays Rainbow Johnson.

