Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in surprising power suit to host 2022 Oscar nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross put on a stylish display on Tuesday to announce the 2022 Oscar nominations – despite the early hour.

The Black-ish star looked gorgeous in a royal blue checked power suit as she called in via live stream from her LA home. Tracee was joined by actor Leslie Jordan, and she couldn't help but joke that her ensemble was her "workout outfit" when she was complimented on her look by Leslie.

WATCH: Tracee had herself and her fans in hysterics with her video

"This is my workout outfit Leslie, I just threw this on to go to a cycling class in an hour," she teased when the former Will & Grace star said how nice she looked.

Tracee wore her suit jacket with nothing underneath. She kept the rest of her look simple and accessorized with some drop earrings, chunky rings and added a pop of contrasting color with some purple lipstick.

This year's nominations saw Will Smith pick up his third nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard. He is joined in the category by Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog, Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, and Andrew Garfield for tick, tick… BOOM!

Tracee looked gorgeous in her suit

Kristen Stewart has picked up her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. She faces competition from Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos, Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers, and Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Other nominees include Kenneth Branagh in the Best Director category for Belfast, Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress in West Side Story, and J.K. Simmons for Best Supporting Actor in Being the Ricardos, among others

The 94th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday, 27 March.

