Victoria Beckham flashes giant engagement ring like daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's

In honour of Victoria Beckham's birthday, her husband David shared loved-up photos of the couple – and one showed off an engagement ring that has similarities to the one their son Brooklyn gave his new wife Nicola Peltz.

"Happy birthday to my dinner date," the 46-year-old former footballer wrote next to a photo on his Instagram Stories. It showed David dressed in a striped blue and white shirt layered underneath a brown checked blazer while his wife looked gorgeous in a black jacket.

But it was her accessory we couldn't help but admire! Fashion designer VB rested her chin on her left hand, where a large square-shaped rock could be seen on her ring finger.

It appears to be her emerald-cut yellow diamond ring set on a yellow gold pave band that she has been pictured wearing on and off since 2006. Victoria has also been spotted with around 15 beautiful rocks on her left hand over the years, including everything from emeralds to rubies and sapphires.

Victoria Beckham was pictured with a large emerald cut yellow diamond

Although her daughter-in-law's sparkling diamond isn't coloured yellow, it does have the same elegant emerald cut and a diamond-studded band.

Shannon Delany-Ron of JamesAllen.com previously told The Sun, "Brooklyn's mum Victoria loves this style and has a few emerald cut rings in her extensive engagement ring collection as well.

The actress' engagement ring from Brooklyn Beckham

"Nicola's ring looks to be a 4.5-5 carat emerald diamond in a classic solitaire setting on a thin band. Beauty and precision are hallmarks of the emerald cut engagement ring. The cut's long lines give the stone its elegant and sophisticated look."

Brooklyn popped the question in 2020 with the ring, which is reportedly worth £350,000, but since they tied the knot at her father Nelson Peltz's estate in Palm Beach on 9 April, Nicola has similarly swapped out her sparkling rock for something a little different.

One candid snap showed the pair embracing whilst Nicola held the aspiring cook's face close to hers. In the shot, her upgraded diamond wedding ring was clearly visible for fans to see.

