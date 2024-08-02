Katy Perry almost bares all in jaw-dropping cut-out dress

Katy Perry left very little to the imagination when she shared an alternate cover for her upcoming album "143".

The 39-year-old sent temperatures soaring, posing in a risqué cut-out dress for the "exclusive" cover for Urban Outfitters.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katy Perry rocks white bikini to tease single

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Katy's sheer black dress exposed her toned stomach and one breast, which was partially covered by a skimpy, star-shaped bikini top.

Katy looked gorgeous in the image, arching her body to highlight the curves of her waist and hips.

She posed with one arm behind her head with her chin tilted up as she gazed into the distance with her long raven locks blowing behind her.

Katy's upcoming album is titled after old school pager and text lingo, which translates to "I Love You" and is a phrase Katy has often used on social media. The "Dark Horse" singer has promised that the new album will be a predominantly dance-pop record.

On Thursday, Katy shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her "Lifetimes" video shoot in Ibiza.

Once again, she looked incredible and rocked a bikini with a mirrored sarong that twinkled under the night sky.

"Lifetimes" will be the second single from Katy's upcoming sixth studio album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2020's "Smile", and will continue on from the release of "Woman's World", the record's lead single.

While "Woman's World" quickly became a top trend on social media and started with strong streaming and sales numbers, it received a mixed reception from fans and critics alike, some of whom also pointed out the irony of writing a feminist anthem with a host of male writers, including the infamous Dr. Luke.

Katy hasn't directly spoken out about the criticism of the song but has frequently thanked her fans for supporting the track, and also pointed out that the accompanying music video, which also stars Trisha Paytas and received mixed responses as well, was presented as "satire" of the male gaze.

© Instagram Katy Perry's new music has been met with a mixed response

Katy's music comeback follows her departure from American Idol, where she will be replaced by Carrie Underwood.

The country star won the series 19 years ago in 2005 and shared the news on Thursday, posting an emotional video that looked back over the last two decades of her career ahead of her return "home" to the American Idol stage.

© Getty Images Katy quit American Idol in 2024

"I went from no one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in the video, adding that she was "so proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I am so proud of everything I have accomplished since."

Carrie's first season will air in Spring 2025 on ABC.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood is the new American Idol judge

ABC confirmed her return in a statement: “This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television.

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”