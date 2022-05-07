Louise Redknapp looks sensational in black mini skirt as she showcases dance move The former Strictly finalist is a talented singer

During the 1990s, Louise Redknapp dominated the pop-scene as part of Eternal, and she was in a reflective mood on Saturday.

WOW: Louise Redknapp looks incredible in suspenders and heels

The singer shared an old clip from when she was with her fellow bandmates Vernie Bennett, Easther Bennett and Kelle Bryan, and she looked simply stunning as she performed in an all-black outfit, complete with a sizzling mini skirt. Louise was rocking a shorter hairstyle then what she does nowadays, but her cropped hairstyle perfectly suited her as she performed some complicated choreography with ease.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in risque lingerie photo

In her caption, she revealed why she was reflecting on her time in the band, as she shared: "Tune in to BBC 2 tonight at 11.50pm for a @totpofficial Eternal special!

SEE: Louise Redknapp stuns with super-short black hair transformation

MORE: Louise Redknapp sizzles in revealing new outfit

"This is going to bring back a lot of great memories with the girls." She then questioned: "Which was your favourite Eternal track? Xxx."

Many fans said their favourite was Stay, and several more were still in the reflective mood alongside Louise.

Louise stunned in a throwback video

One enthused: "Obsessed with the head mics!" while a second posted: "Brings back so many memories," and another simply said: "Iconic," alongside a flame emoji.

A fourth commented: "Childhood memories," while a fifth added: "Oh wow Eternal used to be my fave. I have signed photos. My fave track is 'This Love is for Real'."

MORE: Louise Redknapp shares intimate glimpse into family life

SEE: Louise Redknapp looks so radiant in her latest outfit – and wow

Louise was definitely a style icon back in the 90s, but she continues to be one to this day, and she proved that earlier this week in a sun-soaked photo.

Looking radiant, the 47-year-old songstress was glowing and gorgeous wearing a striking zebra print dress layered over denim jeans and a fitted white tank top.

Louise is a fashion superstar

Louise's sheer wrap dress complemented her sun-kissed glow and honey blonde hair - and we want it for our summer wardrobe.

"Happy Monday! Here’s a sneak peek into my @peacocks_fashion 'Summer Edit' xxx," wrote Louise.

SEE: Louise Redknapp looks absolutely gorgeous in leather mini skirt

READ: Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp & more love these slimming trousers - here's what you need to know

"A couple of the preview options are available now in store and online with the full Summer edit coming VERY soon xxx," she added.

Taking to her Instagram Story to share a snap in the bold and beautiful dress, Louise added: "Check out this dress which doubles up as a great long overshirt when teamed up with a white vest and denim x."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.