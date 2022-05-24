Iris Law stuns in mesh Prada dress for rare outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Iris Law has become something of a fashion muse and has blasted onto the celebrity scene in epic style. The model often sports some unconventional yet dazzling outfits, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint.

Jude Law's daughter, 21, attended the London-based premiere of Pistol, a new biopic directed by Danny Boyle about the Sex Pistols in which she plays Soo Catwoman, wearing a luxury look that commanded attention. Iris looked sensational in a sheer floral embellished slip dress layered over a classic white tank top from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

The actress debuted a dip-dyed platinum blonde and black mullet hairstyle in true punk spirit. She was joined by a glittering cohort of co-stars on the red carpet including Thomas Brodie Sangster, Talulah Riley and Maisie Williams.

Iris slipped on a pair of mega platform black high heels to accentuate her sartorial prowess and opted for a rebellious beauty blend featuring a dewy skin glow, bronzed contour and a shaved eyebrow look.

Iris looked incredible in the mesh outfit

The model posed up a storm for the cameras - showing off the creative flair of her outfit crafted by the layered tulle, marigold floral detailing and gold sheen of her eclectic, edgy dress.

The star rocked a punkish mullet hairdo

Iris is following in her father's footsteps by marking her first screen debut in the series as Soo Catwoman – a key figure of the punk subculture in the 1970s. The biopic is set to recreate the lives of the infamous band members, Johnny Rotten, Sid Vicious, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook, who turned punk into a global phenomenon.

Jude Law's daughter is marking her onscreen debut in Pistol

One thing we know for sure is that we can expect to see some incredible and unexpected outfits from the film's costume department – and we are so ready.

Iris is never afraid to push the boundaries of style

Iris recently wowed crowds once again as she attended the Cannes Film Festival wearing a beautiful black corset co-ord. The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost teamed the romantic yet gothic look with a pair of chunky black heels and styled her blonde crop in an eye-catching pixie cut.

