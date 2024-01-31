Bryce Dallas Howard pours her curves into double thigh-split dress that will turn your head

Bryce Dallas Howard had all eyes on her again when she rocked up for another day of promotional duties in New York City wearing a stunning dress.

The 42-year-old is currently promoting her new film, Argylle, and she certainly made an unforgettable entrance when she arrived for an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday morning.

The actress looked phenomenal in a figure-skimming, red and purple striped dress that accentuated her incredible curves.

© RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Bryce looked gorgeous in her vibrant dress

The sweater dress fell to her ankles and boasted two, thigh-high slits. The color-block design featured a high neck, and long sleeves, and made Bryce's waist look tiny!

The vivid hue popped against her porcelain complexion and auburn hair, which was worn down in bouncy waves.

She added another pop of color with a pair of red pumps that elongated her slender legs and drew attention to her pearly whites with glossy lips.

Her striking dress wasn't her only enviable look of the day. On Tuesday morning, she also made an appearance on Good Morning America wearing another figure-flattering outfit.

© RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Bryce's legs looked never-ending

The Jurassic World star looked stunning in a bright red pantsuit that consisted of wide-legged pants and a matching jacket that cinched in her waist.

In Argylle, Bryce plays Elly Conway, an introverted cat lady and spy novelist who is enticed into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

She stars in the film alongside Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena – but it was another co-star that Bryce raved about working with.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Bryce's dazzling dress accentuated her incredible curves

"[My cat co-star] was perfect to work with," she told LIVE hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"Sometimes people have, like, allergies to cats or something and they don't ever, like, give the cat the benefit of the doubt," she continued. "I sometimes have this argument where they're like, 'Cat was a diva. Cat wouldn't come out of the trailer. The temperature wasn't right. The cat wasn't working.'

"And I was like, 'Exactly. That's what the cat deserves. Like, just you know, treatment beyond any of us of course!'"

© RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Bryce also looked incredible in her vibrant red suit

Bryce's furry co-star, Chip, wasn't just any cat either – it belongs to Argylle director Matthew Vaughn and his wife, Claudia Schiffer.

The feline star stole the show at the London premiere last week when Claudia brought Chip along in an argyle yellow print backpack in homage to the movie.

Speaking about her character on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Bryce said "She is a cat lady. She’s got this awesome backpack with a cat in, that she walks around with.

© Getty Claudia Schiffer brought her cat and Argylle star, Chip to the premiere

"She loves a good argyle sweater, and there is a sort of unapologetic dorkiness about her. That's a little bit like what my character is like."

Some reports claimed cat-obsessed Taylor Swift had secretly authored the book that inspired the movie, but Bryce explained that isn't the case.

She said: "We can’t pretend she was involved. The reality is [Taylor] was in many ways a great inspiration."

