Katie Holmes is all legs in daring cut-out mini dress – jaw-dropping new photos

Katie Holmes looked phenomenal on Friday when she stepped out in New York City wearing an eye-catching dress.

The 45-year-old put her sensational physique front and center at the launch of Victoria Beckham's collaboration with luxury Swiss watch brand, Breitling.

Katie was all legs in a slinky black dress that boasted a ruffled white mini skirt with a piece of long, black fabric hanging down the center.

Showing off her toned abs, the dress had a large cut-out section across her stomach and a high, round neckline.

She completed her look with a cropped black blazer, sheer tights, and towering black heels that elongated her already never-ending toned legs.

She wore her freshly cut curtain bangs swept to one side with her brunette locks cascading down her shoulders in loose curls.

As for her makeup, Katie opted for a nude lip and mascara, keeping the focus on her bronzed and contoured complexion.

The mom-of-one often causes a stir with her appearances, but she doesn't consider herself to be a "fashion person", despite being at the forefront of many trends.

"We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022.

"I'm like, 'Well, I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person.' We all just want to look good," Katie added, confessing her love for casual outfits and vintage T-shirts, claiming them as her signature look.

The Toledo, Ohio native moved to the Big Apple following her split and eventual divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, at a time when their daughter Suri, now 17, was around six years old.

Despite the sometimes-intrusive nature of city life, Katie said she and Suri cherish its vibrant rhythm. "Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe," she told InStyle in 2020.

Despite claiming she's not a "fashion person", Katie certainly held her own while surrounded by stylish A-listers at the Breitling Chronomat 36 Victoria Beckham Collection launch.

The woman of the hour, Victoria, looked incredible as always in a sheer, black lace top which she wore under a black jacket with matching, flared pants.

Helena Christensen was also at the event, held at the Indochine restaurant, displaying her supermodel physique in a white satin dress that boasted pleated short sleeves and an asymmetrical hem.

Victoria's collection with Breitling features only 1,500 pieces with a rouleaux bracelet in either stainless steel or yellow gold, with prices that range from $6,000 to £29,500.

In a nod to her Spring Summer 2024 collection, the faces include shades of peppermint, midnight blue, dove gray, and sand, as well as discreet Victoria Beckham and VB logos.

"I like a watch to feel strong, yet effortless—nothing too complicated," Victoria told Vogue.

"There's definitely a bit of a masculine feel to the collaboration, just as there's always a menswear feel to my collections. You want a watch to feel easy, natural—never obvious."

