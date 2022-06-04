Alison Hammond's hot pink blazer is so bright you'll need sunglasses - and it's still available to shop! 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alison Hammond isn't afraid of colour, and often rocks a rainbow of shades while presenting This Morning alongside her co-host Dermot O'Leary.

The 47-year-old TV star took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her glam look for an appearance on Channel 4's The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan. Styled by London-based stylist, Stevie B, the presenter went super bright in a River Island blazer, layered over an all-black outfit. Proving that sometimes all you need is just a pop of colour.

Alison Hammond pretty in pink

The boucle blazer is currently available in the brand's Plus collection, and you'll be pleased to know that Alison's jacket is available to buy online.

Pink blazer, £75, River Island

Fans rushed to tell Alison how fabulous she looked, with Lila Flint Roberts, the fashion producer on This Morning, telling Alison "YOU LOOK AMAZING," and Vanessa Feltz chimed in, commenting: "Looking stunning beautiful friend."

Another wrote: "You look amazing. Hot pink's definitely your colour."

As per usual, Alison's makeup was applied by MakeupByMikey - a regular fixture in Alison's glam squad, and her hair was styled by Michelle Sultan.

VIDEO: Watch Alison's glam transformation

