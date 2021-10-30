Pregnant Carrie Johnson stuns in thigh-split skirt and recycled Zara blazer in Rome

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carrie Johnson pulled off another winning look on Saturday when she stepped out to visit Rome's ancient Colosseum.

The pregnant wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked stunning in a black and red floral skirt that featured a daring thigh split and a coordinating red blazer from Zara, which she first wore earlier this month to accompany her husband to the annual Conservative Party Conference.

Carrie looked super chic as she joined spouses of world leaders attending the G20 summit in Italy, waving to photographers from behind a black face mask.

She teamed her outfit with red slingback kitten heels and wore her hair down in curls, concealing her growing baby bump underneath her bold blazer.

The £59.99 Zara number is of the double-breasted variety and has a statement lapel collar, long sleeves, pronounced shoulder detail, and pretty buttons. Limited sizes are currently in stock should you wish to invest.

Carrie looked gorgeous in her daring skirt and Zara blazer

A blazer is a true wardrobe staple, and we think we will be seeing this design paired up with a fair few of Carrie's future outfits.

The 33-year-old confirmed her second pregnancy back in July and revealed that the baby is due in December.

Carrie first wore her Zara blazer earlier in October

Carrie announced the joyous news on Instagram, but in a heartbreaking confession, she admitted that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken," she wrote. "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

She added: "I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

