Victoria Beckham stuns in flirty white dress to celebrate new beauty announcement The former Spice Girl is a beauty mogul

Victoria Beckham's career has gone from strength to strength, and on Thursday the star made an exciting announcement about her beauty empire.

READ: Fashion Fix: What you need to know about Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girls singer revealed that her latest product, the reflect highlighter stick, had finally been released, and to celebrate she posed in the slinkiest white dress. The flirty number left most of her back exposed as she posed with the product, sharing how it made her skin look flawless. The dress had straps around her shoulders, making her resemble an elegant bride as she posed in the bathroom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her beauty routine in slinky bath robe

The room was fairly minimalist with a marble floor and sink, with a large round mirror showing more of the marble detailing throughout the room. What was surprising was a screen that was close to the sink, and also had marble detailing.

SHOP: Romeo and Cruz Beckham's sellout Nike trainers are set to be summer's hottest trend

SEE: Victoria Beckham shares adorable photo of Harper to celebrate World Oceans Day

In her caption, VB explained: "It's finally here, the @victoriabeckhambeauty product I’ve been waiting for, Reflect Highlighter Stick!

"Reflect makes your skin look healthy & highlighted with an infinite glow. The silky, ultra-lightweight formula instantly brightens & hydrates all skin tones. I just love it! (Dress coming soon!) x VB."

The star looked so elegant

Fans were left awestruck in the comments, as one posted: "Love the last photo Victoria, looks like a painting," and a second enthused: "VICTORIA BELLE, NICE!"

A third added: "Such a dream product," while others were reduced to one-word comments, calling the star: "Stunning," "Gorgeous," or "beautiful".

WOW: Victoria Beckham's huge walk-in wardrobe will take you by surprise

SEE: Victoria Beckham stuns with gorgeous bodysuit in bathroom selfie

Earlier in the week, Victoria enjoyed a date night with her husband, David, and she showed off her toned physique in a form-fitting cut-out midi dress.

The 48-year-old fashion mogul looked sensational as she took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to share her outfit details with her fans.

Victoria always looks perfetc

The mum-of-four elevated her outfit with an elegant, slicked-back bun, a nude lip, smoky brown eyeshadow, and beautifully bronzed skin. She paired her LBD with a pair of black, strappy heels.

PHOTOS: 12 celebrity brides who turned heads in beautiful bright wedding dresses

MORE: Mia Regan serves 'bohemian babe' in Marrakech with the most stunning Y2K accessory

Speaking to her 30 million followers she said: "So tonight myself and David are going on a date night, and I am wearing another one of my VB body dresses. I love this one. I really love the neckline. It's got a little slit, quite high…super flattering."

She concluded by saying: "I love how it really holds me in at the waist, really gives me a nice, curved bottom…I'm ready for date night."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.