Christie Brinkley causes a stir in unconventional gardening outfit – and wait 'til you see her boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christie Brinkley has made no secret of her love for gardening – but don't expect to see her wearing old overalls to do the job.

MORE: Christie Brinkley tackles garden project in beachwear - and fans are impressed

The 68-year-old added a supermodel twist to her outfit as she tended to her impeccable garden at her $29.5million Hamptons home on Monday. Posing underneath a leafy archway, Christie rocked a gorgeous pink summer dress with a pair of knee-high green wellies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with Christie Brinkley

Christie's frock featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, floaty fabric, and billowing sleeves. To cinch her waist, she added a patterned fabric bag that doubled as a belt.

The mini length highlighted her toned legs, and she added a pop of pink lipstick to match her dress, wearing her blonde hair down and wavy.

MORE: Christie Brinkley impresses fans as she reveals how she achieves her incredible figure

MORE: Christie Brinkley updates fans about safety after risky beach adventure goes wrong

Christie's fans were quick to react to the stunning photos, with one replying: "You even look amazing when you're gardening!!"

Christie added some glamour to her gardening look

A second said: "Now that's a let's go work in the garden outfit!" A third added: "Gorgeous! You are an inspiration! And those boots!"Christie has frequently gushed over her love for gardening and keeping her produce all-natural, maintaining a greenhouse for the same effect.She has often shared pictures of her beautiful greenhouse, where she cares for a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, even nurturing an avocado tree named Brad Pitt.

GET THE LOOK: Hot pink summer dress, $35.99, Amazon

WE LOVE: Joules Women's Rain Boot, was $84.95, now from $37.11, Amazon

"I bought this house 23 years ago and it's the longest I have ever been in any one place," she told HELLO!. "I lived like a gypsy my whole life, and this wasn't supposed to be my house for this long - it was a holding station – but then it turned into this amazing place to raise a family.

Christie looked gorgeous in her pink dress

"It has hills and a pond, and when we get snow in the winter kids come from near and far and bring sleds, and everyone including my kids would play."

She added: "It's a real family compound, and it's such a nice family house."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.