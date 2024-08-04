Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sharon Stone,66, just pulled off the floral print suit that many wouldn't dare wear
Sharon Stone attends the "Knights Of Charity Gala" Photocall at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on July 22, 2024 in Cannes, France© Getty

Sharon Stone just pulled off the floral print suit that many wouldn't dare wear

The Basic Instinct star shows us all how to work the floral print…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Sharon Stone looked incredible this weekend at the Olympics, rocking a stunning floral print suit by Antonio Marras Rosa Registro. 

The stunning blonde Hollywood legend dazzled onlookers in the printed suit jacket, trouser, and matching blouse from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection, as she checked out the men’s singles final tennis match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the 2024 Paris Olympics in Paris, France.

The beautiful outfit certainly isn't for the faint-hearted that's for sure. Although florals are a totally safe bet when it comes to style, in suit form, many would say is pretty overwhelming and clashing.

Sharon Stone attends the athletics on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Sharon's floral suit was by Antonio Marras Rosa Registro

But, the Basic Instinct star totally pulled the look off and we think you will agree, looks sensational. The pretty print had an ethereal feel about it and featured soft pastel tones, and the floral print wasn't too bold and gave a lovely feminine vibe. 

The film star wore her hair slicked back and added bold sunglasses into the mix. If you fancy rocking a floral suit this summer for a wedding or formal occasion, you need to take a look at Sharon for inspiration.

Sharon Stone attends the athletics on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Sharon looked blooming lovelt at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Earlier this week, the 66-year-old had fans worried as she took to social media, revealing what looked to be a black eye. The actress penned: "This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher."

Sharon wore a black swimsuit and a white floral co-ord set, but it was her black eye that had friends and fans commenting with their well wishes.

Sharon Stone reveals she has a black eye © Instagram
Sharon Stone revealed she has a black eye on Instagram last week

"You should see the other guy," quipped one follower while Niecy Nash wrote: "The champ is here!"

Sharon has  been all over Europe this summer, and has been enjoying Italy over the last few weeks, where she went to the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, and then visited The Vatican.

What a jet-setter!

