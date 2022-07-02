Holly Willoughby stuns in floral It-girl dress – and just wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby celebrated Pride on Saturday in a serene floral frock. She was accompanied by a special guest, her golden retriever Bailey, as she snapped a stunning selfie in the dress – which is one of her sweetest to date.

Holly, 41, sported a pale blue ditsy floral dress known as the 'Nikita' dress by It-girl brand Reformation. The number featured thick straps, a sweetheart neckline, a cream blossom print and a maxi length.

The mother-of-three wore her platinum blonde crop down loose in her signature straightened style and accessorised with a burnt orange pair of sunglasses. She beamed alongside her adorable golden retriever, who seemed to be loving the British summer sunshine.

The star opted for a radiant beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a dusting of rose pink blush and gently brushed brows made for a dazzling dewy look.

Holly looked beautiful in blue florals

Holly took to social media to share the wholesome selfie with her 7.9 million Instagram followers. She captioned the post: "The sun is shining down on @pride London today… If you are going, have the best time… wish I was with my @itv family today at the parade but it's my dad's 70th birthday celebration this weekend… enjoy! #pride #lgbtq," with a rainbow emoji.

Fans adored the celebratory post and admired Holly's support for the LGBTQ+ community – in addition to her flirty frock.

Bailey also enjoyed the summer sunshine

"How beautiful is this photo," one commented, while another added: "I can’t even cope with how happy your dog looks." A third one said: "Looking stunning as always and both of you have lovely smiles," and a fourth agreed, noting: "Love your dress Holly."

If you agree and would love to get a hold of Holly's dress then we have just the piece for you. Sadly, her actual item has flown off the shelves, but the brand are stocking one that is identical.

Emersyn Dress, £300, Reformation

Boasting a slim-fitting bodice with a relaxed fitting skirt and adjustable straps, this baby blue number is deal for summer garden parties with friends or a classy coffee morning out.

Holly recently debuted a brand new dress from Duchess Kate's favourite brand, and the pearl detailing is divine. She donned a soft green and white L.K.Bennett dress, which featured eye-catching pearl buttons. The pearls, in addition to the frilled collar and the puffed sleeves of the garment added a classical flair to the look.

