Florals aren’t my thing but Cat Deeley’s £45 midi dress could change my mind

Cat Deeley is officially my current style inspiration, with her This Morning outfits becoming something I rush to shop as soon as she and co-host Ben Shepherd start their presenting duties every morning. Keeping up her stylish streak, the 47-year-old made me, a floral non-believer, want to try the classic trend thanks to her black and white floral midi dress worn on Tuesday’s show. The best part is, it’s only £45 and from the high street.

Cat wore the River Island dress with black suede thigh high boots, accessorised with simple gold hoops (I think these are becoming a Cat staple) and she swapped the fabric tie belt the dress comes with, for a black and gold linked belt.

Cat Deeley added thigh high boots and switched the belt on her River Island dress

By switching the belt, Cat has cleverly toned the down summery vibe of the dress, which as it is, wouldn’t look out of place on your summer holiday or to a summer event, and made it spring-appropriate with a covered leg.

The black and white floral print is ideal for anyone who, like me, is less keen on a bright or colourful floral print. It errs on the side of tropical print, rather than ditsy or chintzy floral, too.

Called the ‘black floral puff sleeve swing midi dress’, I love the puffed sleeves for a point of difference. They make the dress feminine without being too girly, and help to make narrow shoulders look wider.

I personally love them to make a classic print, like florals, to look more modern and dressier. And I’d layer the dress under a knitted vest, in black or white, giving the sleeves even more of a focal point.

Cat’s dress is one of those transitional pieces we search for too; just like Cat, layer now with black knee high boots like Cat, tights or skinny jeans, and come summer, you’ve got a bright and breezy dress that’ll keep you cool.

If the length is too short for you, River Island also have the dress in the same print and style but midi length, falling just above the ankle. Both dresses come in orange and white, if you are a fan of the brighter florals, in UK sizes 6-18. The midi version is available at River Island Plus, with sizes ranging from 22-26.

Ever since her SMTV / CD:UK days back in the late 90s, Cat’s personal style has been a source of inspiration, and it’s refreshing to see a daytime TV presenter letting her own fashion sense shine through.

In an interview with Grazia, she revealed she loves to style herself. “For TV shows and appearances I style myself because I really enjoy it, and because I like being comfortable in my own skin. Some days I can rock a black leather mini dress, other days I want some whimsical vintage find held together with a hope and a prayer, and then other days I go with an androgynous trouser suit from Zara. I really like mixing it up.”

Viewers loved Cat Deeley's Hush jumper on Monday's This Morning

With spring in the air, Cat’s This Morning wardrobe is definitely starting to reflect the change in weather. On Monday’s show, her minty green Hush jumper was a pastel dream, and her pastel-hued Hush cardigan worn last week made us all at HELLO! want to lean into the mini-egg shades she’s wearing weekly.