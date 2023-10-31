Cher costumes for Halloween 2023: Hoda Kotb, Kelly Ripa and more: who wins?

Looks like Cher decided to rule Christmas AND Halloween this year! The songstress, 77, is seeing a lot of representation this Halloween from the celebrity world.

On the heels of her newly released album Christmas, her first holiday record and first album of original material in a decade, several stars have embraced the icon's eras for their own takes on Halloween.

Take a look at some of the best Cher costumes by celebrities for Halloween 2023, and which of these gypsies, tramps and thieves is your favorite?

Hoda Kotb

For this year's Today Show Halloween extravaganza, the hosts of the NBC morning news show chose to replicate musical icons with their annual tradition, and Hoda Kotb opted for a classic Cher era.

She took it way back to the 1960s, the days of Sonny and Cher, with her costume, consisting of a form-fitting pink gown with silver sequined appliqués, a plunging neckline, and a long mane of sleek black hair.

Of course, what made the look was her choice to pair up with co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager as the late Sonny Bono, dressed in a gold sequined suit with a black wig sporting blunt bangs, and a mustache.

They delighted fans at the Today Plaza in New York City as they bopped to the tune of "I Got You Babe," and they weren't the only ones to find inspiration in debut-era Cher.

Kelly Ripa

For their journey through the different eras of pop culture and Halloween on Live, hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos put on several guises, including the cast of Jersey Shore, contestants on The Golden Bachelor, and even Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in Ghost.

However, for a good chunk of their show, when they welcomed their celebrity guests, their set was turned into a '60s style variety show for another inspired take on Sonny and Cher.

While Mark decked himself out in a white jacket and matching pants with an orange satin button down, Kelly opted for complementary colors in a jumpsuit.

Her figure-hugging fit featured split sides in alternate white and orange with a halter neck top, matching white boots, and another long, sleek black wig.

Lisa Rinna

For her appearance on Access Hollywood, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna went for the most current era of Cher, aka Christmas Cher.

She recreated the album cover for her holiday record, which debuted at number 32 on the main Billboard 200 albums chart and topped their Holiday Albums chart.

Lisa wore an oversized white button down that had been tucked into high-waisted light blue jeans with crystal bobble-style embellishments, sporting long black hair in light waves.

Christina Aguilera

Arguably the sultriest of the Chers came from her close friend and former co-star Christina Aguilera, who took us back in time for an '80s "If I Could Turn Back Time" era ensemble.

Christina, who co-starred with the musical icon in the 2010 film Burlesque, opted to recreate the music video look with a black skintight bodysuit covered in a harness and chains, and even returned to her darker roots with a curly black wig.

She added a sweet tribute to the "Believe" singer alongside photos of her look, writing: "On my favorite day of the year it's only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer @cher.

"Cher's message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can't believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!! No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless."

