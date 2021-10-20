Ellen Pompeo's dog steals the show in stunning shot Fans didn't know where to look

When she's not playing TV's most-famous surgeon, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo can be found relaxing at her $3million home.

And on Tuesday, she was lounging around the house in a beautiful blue button-up sweatsuit, but it was something else in the post that caught her fans' attention. The star had been joined by her pet dog, Sophia, and the pooch was looking equally as stylish in a pink zip-up top, which matched her sparkling pink collar. The blinds acted as the perfect filter for the shot, partially blocking out some of the sunlight to make a stunning photo.

"Shoutout to Sophia for holding down the set over her," the 51-year-old wrote. "Thank you @wagmorpets for helping us find her!"

Ellen's fans fell in love with her adorable pet, as one enthused: "Sophia I need the pink hoodie for me," and a second added: "Gorgeous and adorable dog," while another called the duo "cuties".

However, some still showered the actress with compliments, as one said: "Ellen becomes more beautiful with each passing day," and a second questioned: "Ellen what do you do to get prettier every day?????"

The mother-of-three shares her home with husband Chris Ivery and their three children, Stella, 12, Sienna, seven, and Eli, four.

Fans loved the cuteness overload

Despite enjoying global fame for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey, Ellen opted to go for a private ceremony when she married Chris in 2007.

Instead of the traditional big white wedding in front of friends and family, the couple travelled to New York where they said 'I do' at City Hall, with only officiator Mayor Bloomberg in attendance.

"At that point, I was really dying for privacy. So we flew out on a redeye Thursday night. Friday morning, we woke up, went to City Hall, had the wedding really quick, and then we went to a waffle lunch after," she said during a chat with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa in 2017.

Ellen lives in a $3million home

Their private nuptials wasn't the only unconventional parts of the low-key wedding – the bride also reportedly wore a black wedding dress by Yves Saint Laurent that she bought in Paris the previous summer.

"I get to dress up all the time. I completely understand women wanting a wedding, because most people don't get to dress up in gorgeous dresses and have their hair and make-up done" the actress previously told Allure Magazine. "I, however, am fortunate enough that I get to put on beautiful dresses and make-up and jewels all the time."

Ellen met Chris in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003 and they got engaged on the star's 37th birthday. The record producer got down on one knee after they had finished breakfast at home, presenting his wife-to-be with an emerald-cut diamond from Tacori.

