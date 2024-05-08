Chrissy Teigen bares all in see-through dress for jaw-dropping new appearance

Chrissy Teigen left very little to the imagination when she stepped out in a see-through dress on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old looked phenomenal at the 2024 Accessories Council Excellence Awards in New York City, wearing a flesh-colored, sheer, mesh dress that exposed her incredible figure.

Chrissy went braless but protected her modesty with floral appliques that covered her chest and scattered over her body.

The romantic dress also boasted a floor-sweeping tulle train that featured the same sparkling floral embellishment.

© Getty Images Chrissy almost bared all in her see-through dress

Her toned legs looked never-ending in a pair of open-toed, towering heels, and she accessorized with a small white beaded purse.

Chrissy's jaw-dropping appearance came just one day after she sparked concerns for her health.

On Monday, she shared a photo of herself wearing a neck brace following a botched headstand attempt.

However, when she was flooded with messages from worried friends and fans, she was forced to address her injury and admitted it wasn't as bad as it looked.

© Getty Images Chrissy's dress boasted a floor-sweeping tulle train

"Oh, my God. I'm fine. I’m OK," she said in a clip on her Story. "It's a CVS neck brace," she continued.

"And I just can't rotate my neck ‘cause I tried to do a headstand and it didn't go well. That's all."

She added: "There's no story, I promise."

© Getty Images Chrissy's figure looked incredible

Chrissy also cleared up rumors that she skipped the 2024 Met Gala on Monday because of her injury. "This is not why I'm not at the Met," she said. "I was never going to the Met this year."

She also apologized for the worry she caused after concerns for her health continued to pour in. "Please. I'm so stupid for having made this a thing, I'm sorry," she said.

Chrissy is very open with her fans when it comes to her health struggles, and she still battles with anxiety.

© Instagram Chrissy worried fans with her neck brace

Last week, she revealed that despite her countless red-carpet appearances, she breaks out in a stress rash before "every event".

Ahead of attending a screening of Netflix's A Man In Full at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, Chrissy shared a photo of her "anxiety hives" on her Instagram Story.

Sitting in the back seat of a car, the cookbook author zoomed in close on her chest to reveal the red splotches on her skin. "Anxiety hives before every event," she captioned the photo.

© Instagram Chrissy still feels anxious when going to events

Her inflamed chest was still evident as she posed for photos on the red carpet alongside her husband, John Legend.

According to Medical News Today, "a person may suddenly get a rash in response to emotional stress. This is because stress causes the body to release adrenalin, which can contribute to the development of hives".

© Getty Images Chrissy's 'anxiety hives' could be seen on her chest

Chrissy previously spoke of her anxiety struggles in an interview with Glamour. "I'll tell John, 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it's physically painful to think about doing things," she said.

"Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don't feel like picking up and I don't know why."