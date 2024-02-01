Best dressed stars in February 2024: Simone Ashley, Demi Moore, Meg Bellamy, more

February has arrived, meaning Cupid has already started sprinkling his love potion over the style set.

Yet Valentine's Day isn't the only thing that has us lovestruck this month. The revival of the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic has finally given leopard print the renaissance it deserves. The upcoming Grammy Awards poses the perfect opportunity for another glittering harlequin moment from Harry Styles. While New York, Milan, Paris and London Fashion Week will no doubt bring a fleet of perfectly dressed stars through February's doors.

From faux fur to Fendi, menswear to monochrome mavens, here you'll find February's best dressed celebrities.

Best dressed stars in February 2024

Simone Ashley © Dave Benett Bridgerton muse Simone Ashley's vampy deconstructed lingerie co-ord highlighted her elegant silhouette as she hosted a Nespresso x Liberty intimate dinner to celebrate the new collaboration.



India Amarteifio © Dave Benett Queen Charlotte's leading lady India Amarteifio was a darling in the 'Louisa' dress from Reiss, complete with all-over metallic detailing and a luxe silky finish. The young star joined a glittering guestlist for an exclusive lunch with jewellery brand, Mejuri.



Meg Bellamy © Dave Benett Meg Bellamy, AKA The Crown's Kate Middleton toyed with androgyny in an oversized, sandy suit and open-toe sandals. Departing from her Princess of Wales-esque aesthetic, Meg added a soft smokey eye and vampy curls to complete her soft glam aesthetic. The actress, 21, was also in attendance at the exclusive Mejuri lunch hosted in London.

Demi Moore © James Devaney Actress Demi Moore was suited and booted when she stepped out in the earlier hours after her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Rocking a fitted, silhouette-skimming blazer and sheer tights, the raven-haired beauty epitomised sophistication in her monochrome ensemble. Don't even get us started on the dog-cessory...

Demi Lovato © Astrid Stawiarz Redefining the meaning of 'Queen of Hearts', Demi Lovato looked resplendent in red as she donned a billowing ball gown for The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

