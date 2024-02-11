Katie Holmes turns heads at New York Fashion Week in sheer lace two-piece

Katie Holmes is upping the ante with her front-row fashion. Joining the likes of Beanie Feldstein, Busy Philipps and Katie Lee on Sunday, the Dawson's Creek alum attended the Ulla Johnson show as part of New York Fashion Week.

© Getty Katie Holmes attended the Ulla Johnson F/W24 show on Sunday

Dressed to impress, Katie, 45, put on an ethereal display in a white two-piece. Comprised of a silk blouse and a matching midi skirt, the A-lister's co-ord was trimmed with decadent sheer lace.

Accessorized to perfection, mom-of-one Katie completed her look with a pair of knee-high croc-embossed boots in black. Sweeping her brunette locks into a tousled updo, the actress opted for natural and dewy makeup, teaming a brown smokey eye with a timeless nude lip.

© Getty The actress has been busy with New York Fashion Week

Revered for her effortless, cool girl aesthetic, Katie's a regular fixture on the front row, and she's been making the rounds at Fashion Week. Spotted on Saturday, the Hollywood star headed to the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation.

Rocking double denim, Katie tucked an acid-washed shirt into a pair of wide-leg jeans. Polishing off her ensemble with a cropped trench jacket and hot pink heels, the star looked runway-ready.

© Gettu Katie was also spotted at the Prada Beauty party on Wednesday

Katie's also made appearances at the Prada beauty party on Tuesday, followed by the Chanel dinner on Wednesday. For the former, she donned a gray knitted sweater and a lime green satin skirt. As for the latter, Katie sported navy high-waisted pants and a matching cardigan.

MORE: Katie Holmes dons ab-baring Chanel bralette look and new hair for star-studded night out

READ: Katie Holmes makes a statement in head-turning new photos as she steps out in New York

Revered as a style icon, the actress has opened up about her passion for fashion. During a 2023 interview with Glamour, the 45-year-old said: "I enjoy [fashion]. I mean, I enjoy the craftsmanship. I enjoy putting things together. And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she's very detail oriented, and that inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design."

© Getty Katie headed to the Chanel dinner on Wednesday

As it turns out, Katie's interest in fashion stems from her role as a director. Chatting to Harper's Bazaar in June 2022, the Ohio native said: "I directed two films back-to-back this year and I did the costumes as well, which made me appreciate my friends who are costume designers and all the costume designers I've worked with in the past.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise sounds just like her mom singing in movie debut

"It made me appreciate silhouettes and cuts and color in a way I thought I had," she continued. "But when you put it on camera, when you are trying to tell a story, you can see how clothing can do a lot of the work for you."