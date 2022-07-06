Brad Pitt opens up about potential health diagnosis that causes face blindness The Hollywood star spoke out in a recent interview

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood's most famous faces and is often working with other movie stars.

However, the 58-year-old has recently admitted that he struggles to recognise faces and believes he has a rare disorder that causes this which is called prosopagnosia.

The disorder is usually present at birth and can affect those suffering from it for most of their lives.

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband opened up about this in a recent interview with GQ. He said that he has a hard time recognizing people and worries that as a result, he can come across as "aloof, inaccessible and self-absorbed."

He said: "Nobody believes me! I wanna meet another," when talking about it. Back in 2013 Brad opened up about the condition again when talking to Esquire.

"So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them," he said. "Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I'll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.' But I [expletive] more people off."

Brad Pitt opened up about his suspected diagnosis

Away from work, Brad is a doting father to his six children, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina.

The former couple live just five minutes away from each other in Los Feliz, California, making it easy for the children to split their time between their parents' homes.

The Hollywood star is a doting dad

Angelina previously gave an insight into what their children were like in a rare interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, where she revealed that all of them are interested in learning languages. She said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

