Amanda Holden resembles a water nymph in stunning new bikini photo The Heart Radio presenter was enjoying the sun

Amanda Holden always has us envious with her killer bikini body, and she showed it off in its full glory on Friday.

The Britain's Got Talent judge stunned fans when she shared a photo of herself relaxing on a luxurious yacht wearing nothing but a tiny teal string bikini. The presenter was soaking up the sun without a care in the world as she relaxed with the blissful blue sea behind her. And she needn't worry about tan lines on her back, as she had the bikini unfastened.

She shared a very simple caption for the stunning shot, as she wrote: "Veni vidi amavi."

Although she turned comments off for the post, it still went down a storm online, attracting over 4,000 likes within an hour.

Earlier this week, Amanda left fans envious of her sun-soaked vacation as she shared a series of snaps lounging by a crystal blue pool.

Amanda sizzled in the summer sun

Reclining on the edge of an infinity pool in a stunning navy bikini from Melissa Obadash, Amanda showed off her svelte silhouette as she lounged in the sun.

"Always on the edge," wrote Amanda, adding a sun emoji to her daring bikini photo snapped against a backdrop of rolling mountains.

Amanda's holiday photos didn't stop there - the Heart Breakfast presenter shared another glimpse at her pool action, floating in a large unicorn ring whilst topping up her holiday glow.

The star has a sensational bikini body

Fans couldn't help but react to Amanda's stunning swimwear moment, flooding the comments with flame and heart-eye emojis. "What a beautiful mermaid," wrote one fan, as another quipped: "Goddes! Queen!"

"You hottie," wrote swimwear designer Melissa Obadash, clearly loving the look of Amanda in her 'Cancun' triangle bikini.

If you're wondering how Amanda maintains her enviably lean physique at 51 years old, you may be surprised to learn the star has a refreshingly balanced approach to health and fitness.

Not one to restrict herself, Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

