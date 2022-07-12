Amanda Holden is summer-ready in gorgeous yellow mini-dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden loves to make a fashion statement, and on Tuesday she made a bold one as she stepped out in an incredibly short mini-dress.

The Heart Radio presenter astounded her fans as she posed on a leather stool showing the gorgeous outfit, from Alice and Olivia, in its full glory. The star struck a playful pose as the camera rotated around her, throwing her head back to catch it as it circled around her back. She then put her hands on her hips as she showed off a dazzling necklace and a pair of white heels that perfectly complimented her outfit.

WATCH: Amanda Holden strikes a pose in impossibly short mini-dress

"On Tuesdays we strike a pose," Amanda captioned the shot, adding a camera and kiss emoji, as well as tagging the brand her beautiful outfit came from.

The stunning yellow item perfectly highlighted the star's effortless beauty, and showed off her incredibly toned legs as she posed for the impromptu shoot.

Understandably, her fans were obsessed with the striking video, as one enthused: "Looking so stunningly beautiful Amanda," alongside a string of heart and flame emojis.

Amanda looked gorgeous as she styled out the dress

A second added: "Beautiful pose. Amazing legs," while a third shared: "Wow very lovely legs," and a fourth simply said: "Yep," alongside several flame emojis.

Although we couldn't track down Amanda's exact mini-dress, Alice and Olivia have plenty in stock.

If you love the yellow of Amanda's stylish look, and the bold print, then look no further than this gorgeous spaghetti strap Godot dress with a sweetheart neckline that costs £395.

Ginny Spaghetti Strap Godot Dress, £395.00, Alice and Olivia

Last week, the mum-of-three stunned fans when she uploaded a video of herself frolicking on the beach in a series of yellow outfits.

She began the video wearing a floaty, dreamy sunflower hue dress before she slipped into a tiny yellow string bikini for a dip in the sea.

Amanda concluded her envy-inducing video by lying down on a sun lounger, ready to soak up the rays.

