Maya Jama looks sensational in striking cut-out dress – see photo

Maya Jama knows how to turn heads and she proved that on Tuesday when she stunned with her most daring outfit to date.

The Glow Up presenter looked phenomenal as she posed in a stunning lacy dress that featured striking cut-out sections all the way down her chest. The lacy undersection of the breathtaking outfit guaranteed that her fabulously toned legs were on full display as she looked seductively into the camera. She also uploaded a small boomerang where she blew a kiss into the lens.

Maya appeared to be at a small gathering as she held a glass in her hand as the beautiful night sky stretched out behind her.

"Original pirate material," she captioned the shot, which was taken in Ibiza.

Her followers were mostly left speechless by the jaw-dropping outfit, as the comments section was immediately flooded with heart and flame emojis.

One fan enthused: "STUNNNNNNNA," while another quickly added: "Looking fire," and a third said: "Crazyyyy beautiful mamas."

Maya looked stunning in the daring outfit

Although Maya proved she could rock a daring look, last month she stunned when she upped the glam at Royal Ascot.

Maya was dressed to the nines for a day at the races, opting for a bright pink Zimmermann tiered gown.

Featuring a kaleidoscope-inspired print, it proved that the presenter is partial to a ruffle or two and a cascade of frills flowed down the centre of the high neck dress. The dress also featured a detachable bow which Maya tied at the back, using it to cinch in her waist.

The star also knows how to look incredibly glamorous

Maya paired the statement froufrou piece with barely-there gold sandals, statement floral multi-coloured rings, a shimmery gold clutch and a dramatic fascinator. Her fuchsia headpiece was seriously dreamy – it featured delicate flowers and light pink volume wire detailing.

As expected, her makeup look was radiant and flawless as she opted for a cool smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

