Maya Jama frolics in a string bikini in tropical waters - watch The presenter is currently enjoying a holiday

Maya Jama always delights fans with all-singing and all-dancing Instagram Stories, and on Friday she went one step further by filming a video in the sea!

The presenter uploaded a clip of herself dancing in the water while putting on sunglasses, wearing nothing but a tiny string bikini. Maya looked phenomenal as usual and we're sure her fans would agree. Her hair was wet from the water, and as well as sunglasses, the star was wearing a gold bracelet to complete her look.

The backdrop revealed that she was in a tropical destination – with luxury overwater villas clearly visible.

The ocean was tranquil without a wave in sight and the beautiful blue skies matched the hue of the water.

Maya works hard for her incredible physique

The star is no stranger to sizzling bikini snaps and her 2.4million Instagram followers are always floored each time she posts one.

In the summer, the star donned a striking purple ensemble that really wowed.

Maya captioned her post with a single emoji, a purple alien monster, and the post left her fans speechless.

The star lives a jet-set lifestyle

Many only posted flame and heart-eyed face emojis, but some fans lavished the Glow Up presenter with plenty of compliments. One wrote: "Body is on FIRE! Looking amazing babe xxx," while a second added: "We gonna have to start naming those abs." A third enthused: "I mean. WHAT A WOW."

Although Maya loves keeping fit, she told Stylist magazine that she's a "go with the flow kind of person," and doesn't like sticking to a strict workout routine. Whatever it is, it's clearly working.

As well as the physical results, she hails the mental wellbeing that fitness brings. "I just think [working out] helps your mental health so much anyway – there's a difference in how I feel if I go out and do some exercise versus just staying in bed all day. I notice how it impacts my brain and how I’m feeling," she told the magazine.

