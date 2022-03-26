Maya Jama sizzles in pastel bikini – and fans notice something

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Maya Jama showcased her phenomenal figure on Friday in a sun-soaked bikini picture while enjoying a boat ride in Miami, but fans were taking a closer look – convinced they spotted something in the background.

A few of Maya's dedicated followers thought they spotted her partner Ben Simmons in the reflection of the glass taking the sizzling snap. "At least we know who took the pic," teased one and: "Ben thinks [he's] slick in the reflection of the first pic," added another.

Maya jumped to correct them though, responding: "It was @specsgonzalez," and he confirmed: "It was me [laughing face emojis]".

Maya looked unreal in her blue bikini

The reflection is certainly not clear so we can see why fans jumped to that conclusion, also potentially hopeful to see the lovebirds together.

Maya's beautiful bikini was also a topic of conversation in the comments section with many admiring the two-piece. The pastel blue design features pleating details and a cut out top.

As well as the bikini shots, the star posed a photo of the stunning views from her boat ride, and wow we were blown away by the skyscrapers and azure waters.

Rumours have been circulating that Maya and the Australian-born basketball pro are engaged – thanks to the huge rock she's been seen sporting lately – but nothing has been confirmed by the stars. The couple, who are believed split their time between London and Los Angeles, first got together in May 2021.

The couple are so loved up

While neither have posted a photo together on their Instagram grids, they have shared several loved-up snaps to Stories.

Plus, they were spotted stealing a kiss in the stands as they watched a tennis match at Wimbledon. So cute.

