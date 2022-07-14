Strictly's Gorka Marquez unveils surprising childhood bedroom - watch family video

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has taken his fiancée Gemma Atkinson to his hometown of Bilbao in Spain – and she's filmed a candid video at his childhood home.

The professional dancer was clearly reminiscing about the past as he tried to squeeze into an old wetsuit in what could be his childhood bedroom. Gemma and daughter Mia watched on as Gorka gave up doing up the surfing outfit.

The room Gorka was standing in was modest in size, featuring wooden floors and mirrored wardrobes and an Ikea chest of drawers. The space also has a large window, a radiator and a bed in it.

In a photo shared to his own Instagram Stories, Gorka also revealed one of his surfboards that has been kept safely at his former home.

The stars have one child and two dogs

It seems surfing must have been a keen pastime for the star when he was living in Spain!

Gemma and Gorka are clearly thrilled to be back in Spain after the UK travel restrictions. In a sweet Instagram post, Gemma wrote: "After 2 and a half years, we made it back to Spain. Happy tears were shed and the first stop was the beach with Abuelo & Abuela."

In the UK, the stars reside in their "dream home" in Manchester which features a modern kitchen and an impressive home gym.

Gemma's self-confessed interiors style is very zen, featuring "lots of crystals, Buddhas and incense," she revealed.

The couple have a gorgeous home

A real highlight of the property is their stunning garden which they have landscaped since moving in. The stars have a multi-level decked area, concrete steps, a wooden seating area, a meditation space and an Instagrammable firepit just like Love Island!

As well as daughter Mia, the couple share their home with their beloved pet dogs, Norman and Ollie, who frequently feature in Gemma's Instagram posts.

