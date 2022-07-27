Alex Jones returns to Instagram in the Zara blazer you've been dreaming of

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones has been away from Instagram for quite some time now, so we were delighted that she returned to the online portal on Tuesday, sharing images and videos of what she had been up to.

We've missed Alex's style snippets; the mother-of-three often shares her favourite outfits ahead of her appearances on The One Show, so it was great to see her sharing a snap of her rocking a dreamy pink blazer, which came from high street mecca Zara.

WATCH: Alex Jones left flustered after One Show faux pas

The picture was of the selfie variety and showed the star rocking the £49.99 number, which was actually made from linen and had printed cuffs.

It also comes in green and beige and has a lapel collar, long turn-up sleeves, shoulder pads and front flap pockets. Gorgeous! It's selling out fast so don't delay if you wish to invest.

Alex rocking her Zara blazer

The 45-year-old addressed her hiatus in an Instagram caption. Alongside a painting of some lemons, Alex wrote: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok."

Alex's blazer:

Linen blazer with printed sleeves, £49.99, Zara

She continued: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

Alex, who shares three children with husband Charlie Thomson, regularly updates her followers about her day-to-day life as a mum and TV presenter.

