Carol Vorderman talks feeling suicidal in candid This Morning interview

Carol Vorderman has opened up about her personal experience with the menopause, revealing that she felt suicidal due to the anxiety she experienced while going through the health change.

Speaking on This Morning as part of their menopause campaign, she explained: “I started probably in my early 50s. I didn’t have night sweats or anything like that. I started feeling anxious, I’ve never felt anxious in my life, I run companies, I do all sorts of different things, and I started feeling anxious even about what trousers I was going to wear, was I going to have a tea or a coffee, and that developed into a deep depression.

“And I mean a deep depression, I felt suicidal at times, for many months. But I kept a note of when my periods started in my electronic calendar, and it helped me analyse that. I started on a bespoke HRT and within 48 hours, literally within two days, I felt back to normal and I’ve never had a symptom since.”

Speaking to HELLO!, the ambassador for women’s health charity Wellbeing of Women, she added: "There was one particular year, 2015, when I started to become anxious and then a deep depression overwhelmed me for four months. There was nothing going wrong in my life at all. I love my life, I love life, so I couldn’t quite work out what it was. Eventually, I realised that it was tied into the menstrual cycle.

“I am shocked to be honest that an estimated one million women have given up work because of these feelings that they have in the workplace, or have reduced their hours at work or given up a promotion at a time in their late 40s and in their 50s when they should just be reaching the pinnacle of their careers. It has to stop."

