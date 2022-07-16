Helen Flanagan twins with daughter Delilah in vibrant summer shorts

Jenni McKnight
Former Coronation Street Helen Flanagan looked picture-perfect and ready for summer in a gorgeous yellow outfit that matched her daughter's
Helen Flanagan is looking ready for the heatwave as she showed off her breezy summer style alongside her adorable daughter on Friday.
The former Coronation Street star looked gorgeous in a yellow shirt and shorts combo from Bow&Bo that highlighted her toned legs. She wore her platinum hair in loose waves and had a radiant glow to her complexion.
Her daughter, Delilah looked just as stylish, rocking the same yellow hue as her mum. But instead of a matching shirt, the four-year-old rocked a cute sleeveless top with her shorts and sandals.
Helen's fans loved the adorable photos and quickly responded to the post to let the actress know just how much. "Omg I love these pics, they are gorgeous," replied one. A second said: "Just beautiful, both of you."
A third added: "So stunning," and a fourth penned: "Great pictures of the two of you."
Helen looked summer-ready in her shorts
Helen's post comes after she shared the secret to her toned figure, accompanying her admission with a gorgeous bikini photo.
The mum-of-three opened up her Instagram to questions from her fans, with one asking: "How do you stay so slim, especially after three babies? You have an amazing figure," to which Helen replied: "I am naturally slim, I eat what I want, when I want and do not diet.
"I have cellulite and my tummy sticks out more now after having Charlie, but I don't care. I want to be a good role model for my girls and teach them to love themselves exactly as they are."
Helen and Delilah looked so cute in their matching outfits
Every time the 31-year-old posts photos of herself in a bikini, she is flooded with admiration, with comments including: "You've still got it!" and "Absolutely stunning as always."
The actress recently revealed her exercise goals, saying: "Trying to build my fitness up since having a Charlie. My goals are: to be stronger, to be more fit in general, my tummy muscles stick out a bit after having Charlie so be good to have them brought back in, to not have a bum like a pancake."
