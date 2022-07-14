We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan has consistently amazed us with some incredible outfits and daring combinations, and she's done so once again with her latest show-stopping look.

WOW: Helen Flanagan causes a stir in sporty scuba bikini - and we can't get over her abs

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress wowed as she posed in a snakeskin crop top inside a lavish room at her home. The gorgeous number perfectly hugged the top half of her figure, with the top featuring a strap around the neck. Although Helen didn't show off much of the bottom half of her outfit, it appears that she paired the eye-catching item with a stunning skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan performs hip thrusts in daring sports bra

Helen wore the outfit as she spoke about the Wild Refill deodorant, which she explained helped her as a mother who was breastfeeding.

SEE: Helen Flanagan stuns in super flattering Primark bikini with the prettiest print

LOOK: Helen Flanagan is the picture of summer glamour in gorgeous mini dress

"I love @wildrefill as a deodorant, it's amazing and I do not sweat at all with it," she explained. "It's plastic free and natural, so win win."

She continued: "I started to use @wildrefill when I was breastfeeding Charlie as @wildrefill is a natural deodorant I knew there was no nasty chemicals near my baby while feeding. @wildrefill is perfect for breastfeeding mamas."

The star looked gorgeous in her outfit

The mum-of-three went on to explain how her favourite scent from the brand was the Raspberry Ripple.

Helen always stuns with her looks, and earlier this week the star wowed fans as she headed for a small trip out in the sun in a tiny blue bikini.

WOW: Helen Flanagan is a total beach babe in striking pink bikini

MORE: Helen Flanagan's daring date night dress will make you do a double take

In one snap, the actress posed in the tiny bikini as she sat on a black towel with the letter 'H' embroidered onto it, and with her son sat nearly out of shot.

In the other, she showed off more of their wooded surroundings as she attempted to embarrass her son with some dance moves.

Helen has a great sense of fashion

The mum-of-three showed off her best moves as she shimmied from side to side, before tickling her young son.

WOW: Helen Flanagan wows in gorgeous bikini in stunning beach photo

SEE: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in fruity bikini as she plunges into the sea

And it was clear that Charlie wasn't going to be bored during their day out, as Helen had brought some of his favourite toys along for their trip.

"Uncool mummy dancing, but he likes it," she captioned the video, adding a crying with laughter, heart-eyed face and blue heart emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.