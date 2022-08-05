Katy Perry stuns in radiant outfit combo for extra special launch The Roar singer is establishing an empire

Katy Perry isn't one to shy away from making a strong style statement when the time calls for it, and did just that for the launch of a personal new venture.

The singer looked incredible at the launch event in Los Angeles for her new non-alcoholic beverage brand, De Soi, opting for a suitably fruity combo.

VIDEO: Katy Perry's rare glimpse into Daisy's life

She wore an off shoulder deep purple top with a plunging neckline that showed off some skin, choosing to complement it with a bright orange leather skirt.

The entire figure-hugging ensemble allowed her to stand out from the crowd by bringing a casual touch to glam, pairing it with an ornate bun and jewelry.

"Last week, we ~ finally ~ celebrated the launch of De Soi with our friends at the Heimat in LA. Drinks were drunk, bites were bitten, toasts were toasted, and… one of our guests wore a Champignon Dreams dress. It was the best," she wrote alongside a video capturing the event.

Her fans reacted with heart and flame emojis galore, and one wrote: "So fun! Your event looked dreamy! Congratulations!"

Katy went for a bright combo for the De Soi launch

Another said: "Hey queen you look so good," with a third adding: "Wow you are stupendous," and a fourth commenting: "You're so pretty help."

Katy spoke about the brand in a press release, saying: "De Soi is French and stands for pleasure with restraint.

"If you're a matriarch, like so many of us are, it's a delicate balance juggling all the spinning plates. It's nice to have an alternative every once in a while, especially Monday thru Thursday, that can still give us a sensual, elegant, sophisticated, sometimes complex, experience."

She continued: "It's wonderful to have everyone here, exploring this brand-new category that we're at the forefront of and happy to expand further."

The LA launch was a special one for the singer

The Dark Horse hitmaker even gushed about her daughter Daisy Dove at the event when speaking to People, telling them that she was developing an interest in ballet and was "not shy" ahead of her second birthday later this month.

