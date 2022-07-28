Katy Perry shares adorable photos chronicling life with Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy The Roar singer is in mom heaven

Katy Perry is gearing up for the return of her Las Vegas residency in a few days, but in the meantime, is soaking up every bit of family time she can get.

The singer shared recently that she had moved to Kentucky with fiancé Orlando Bloom and her daughter Daisy Dove.

VIDEO: Katy Perry's rare glimpse into Daisy's life

She posted a series of photos and videos chronicling her time there, and in one of them, fans couldn't help but find a clue to how much Daisy had grown.

To many, it was incredible to think that Katy's daughter will be turning two years old this August, and she's already out and about.

In a clip from home, the singer showed her hubby getting down and dirty, trying to find a nut from Daisy's pink scooter that had lodged itself into their deck.

She kept giving running commentary while showing Orlando trying to pick it out with tweezers, at one point even shouting out his name.

Katy shared a bunch of moments from her stay in Kentucky

While she stated that she didn't think he had a chance, she was proven wrong in the next video, where he came back inside to show that he had, indeed, managed to get it out.

In other photos, Katy chronicled her trip to Walmart, playing tiny Uno, and her dalliances with painting, zip-lining, candle-making, and Lego building, among others.

"Daddy filmed a movie, I got lucky in Kentucky," she quipped, and her fans quickly began fawning over her "photo dump."

One of them was Orlando, who wrote: "It's just a life of lovin," while a friend of theirs commented: "I bet someone would pay a few thousand for that bolt."

The singer is returning to Las Vegas for her residency

A fan said: "Imagine bumping into you at Walmart," with another adding: "Not you just yelling at him through the window," and a third commenting: "Look at you stealing Picasso's jobs! we love a talented woman."

